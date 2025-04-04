Gillespie won't start in Friday's game against the Celtics.
The two-way player will retreat to the bench due to Bradley Beal (hamstring) returning to game action. Over his last 10 outings (eight starts), Gillespie has averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 22.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Solid showing once again•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Career-best performance Friday•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Quiet in start•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Quiet in first career start•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Starting sans Beal•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Makes impact in limited run•