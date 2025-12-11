Gillespie provided two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to the Thunder.

Gillespie had arguably his worst game of the season, scoring just two points in the blowout loss. He had scored double digits in the previous 12 games, meaning this can likely be viewed as an outlier. He will look to turn things around when the Suns face the Lakers on Sunday. He remains a must-roster player across all formats, at least until we see what his role looks like once Devin Booker returns from a groin injury.