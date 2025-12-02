Gillespie contributed 28 points (10-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Lakers.

Gillespie continues to raise the bar for his performances this season. His 28 points and eight triples set new career highs for Gillespie, now in his third season. He's been in and out of the starting lineup as his team navigates injuries, but he delivered in the starting role against the Lakers. More opportunity could be in Gillespie's future after Devin Booker exited in the first quarter and did not return. If Booker misses any time, Gillespie has shown he's capable of producing at a high clip.