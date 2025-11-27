Gillespie ended with 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Kings.

While this was the first start of the season for Gillespie, he's been a significant part of the rotation in Phoenix this season, as he ranks third in total minutes played. He's been on a heater over the past six games, pumping out top-30 value behind averages of 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.2 triples, 1.8 steals and 2.3 turnovers per contest.