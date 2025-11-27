Suns' Collin Gillespie: Starting vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Gillespie will make his first start of the season Wednesday. The former Villanova standout has been thriving of late and is on a run of six straight games with double-digit points, averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that span.
