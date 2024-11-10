Gillespie (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
Gillespie sprained his right ankle Friday while playing for the Valley Suns in the G League. Gillespie will likely spend most of the 2024-25 regular season in the G League after signing a two-way deal with Phoenix in early July.
