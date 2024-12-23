site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Won't play against Nuggets
By
RotoWire Staff
Gillespie (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver.
Gillespie continues to progress in his recovery from a right ankle fracture he suffered Nov. 12. His next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day in a rematch against the Nuggets.
