Gillespie (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This will be the first missed game of the season for Gillespie, and with Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) also out, guys like Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin figure to be very busy on offense. The Suns' next two games come as a Thursday-Friday back-to-back set, so Gillespie might need to spend at least one more game on the sidelines before he's cleared to return.