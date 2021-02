Jones added five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound during Monday's win over Portland.

Jones logged six minutes of action during junk time of the Suns' blowout win, chipping in with his highest point total since Feb. 3 against New Orleans. It was his third straight appearance and after Monday's outing, the center is averaging 3.0 points across his past three contests.