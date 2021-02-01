Jones (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Saturday in the Suns' 111-105 win over the Mavericks.

Jones was cleared to suit up for the first time since Jan. 11 after he had been sidelined while waiting to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols. Though he was active Saturday, the center wasn't included in head coach Monty Williams' rotation, which had been the case before Jones was away from the team. Jones looks to be no higher than fourth on the Suns' depth chart at center behind Deandre Ayton, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky.