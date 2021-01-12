Jones scored six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 12 minutes off the bench during Monday's 128-107 loss to the Wizards.

The 25-year-old has been a DNP for the last six games, but with the Suns down by 28 at the half, coach Monty Williams emptied his bench in the final frame. It's only the second time this season Jones has seen double-digit minutes, and while his per-minute production Monday was solid, it's not likely to result in a meaningful role in the frontcourt rotation.