Jones agreed Sunday with the Suns on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones will provide some insurance at center for the Suns in the likely event Aron Baynes heads elsewhere in free agency this offseason. The 25-year-old enjoyed a 19-game run as a starter for the Hawks during the 2019-20 campaign, but he saw his playing time tail off as the season unfolded. He ultimately finished with averages of 5.6 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 blocks in 16.1 minutes per game across 55 appearances.