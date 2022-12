Lee supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 130-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Lee knocked down 55.6 percent of his field goals and made a difference for his team across the board. He's also secured five rebounds in four straight matchups. Lee continues to show that he's a valuable bench piece for this team, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 24 matchups.