Lee ended with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over four minutes during Monday's 117-103 win over Utah.

Lee re-entered the rotation after missing the previous three games, logging four minutes in a relatively comfortable win. While he can catch fire from the perimeter, his role is far too insignificant to allow him the opportunity to shine. At this point, he is not even worth considering in deeper formats.