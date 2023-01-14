Lee finished with 31 points (10-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lee connected on six triples in the loss, en route to a season-high 31 points. The Suns are running thin at the moment, affording significant playing time to guys like Lee. He has now scored at least 20 points in two of his past three games, presenting as a viable streaming option, at least until the team starts getting their main guys back on the floor.