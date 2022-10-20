Lee amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 victory over Dallas.

Lee was an integral ingredient in the Suns' late charge, rallying from 22 points down to snag the victory. Lee hit three three -pointers in the fourth quarter but saved the best for last, sinking a jumper with five seconds left off a pass from Devin Booker. Booker's decision to dish the ball to Lee for the final shot is a definite indication of trust with the All-Star. Lee could be set up for a larger role than he had with the Warriors over his four-year tenure in the Bay Area. Chris Paul isn't getting any younger, and Lee looks like the front-runner to back him up.