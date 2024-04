Coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that Lee (knee) has done some light shooting, and while he isn't expected to return before the end of the regular season, the Suns hope to have him back at some point in the playoffs, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lee will likely miss the entire 2023-24 regular season due to a right knee injury. Even if Lee can return for playoff action, it remains to be seen if he will factor into Phoenix's rotation.