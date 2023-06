The Suns signed Lee to a two-year deal with a player option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lee will remain in Phoenix after spending the 2022-23 season with the team. The 30-year-old guard averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.4 minutes across 74 games. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, the Suns will have to fill out the rest of their depth chart with more cheap moves like Lee.