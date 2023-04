Lee contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Clippers.

Lee saw an uptick in playing time, much like many of his fellow fringe options, but had very little to show for it come the final whistle. Lee has the ability to provide a scoring punch off the bench but with the team now relatively healthy, it is going to be harder for him to crack the rotation, especially with every game now of extra importance.