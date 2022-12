Lee will operate off the bench Friday against the Grizzlies.

Lee has started back-to-back games with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined, but he'll head to the bench Friday in favor of Landry Shamet, who scored a season-high 31 points his last time out. Across 30 games as a reserve, Lee has averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.0 minutes.