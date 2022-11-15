Lee produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 113-112 loss to the Heat.

Lee saw 22 minutes off the bench Monday, continuing what has been a noticeable uptick in playing time over the past week. He has logged in excess of 20 minutes in five of the past six games, filling some of the void left by an injury to Cameron Johnson. While his overall production is limited, he can have some value in deeper formats for anyone in need of perimeter scoring.