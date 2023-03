Lee finished Wednesday's 132-101 victory over Oklahoma City with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes.

Lee's role has taken a hit since Devin Booker returned from injury and Kevin Durant joined the team, but he's still in coach Monty Williams' gameplan and has appeared in every game this season. He's capped out at 16 minutes over the past seven games, averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.