Lee suffered a right knee injury and will be out until further notice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rankin relays that Lee is believed to have suffered a meniscus injury during a recent workout at the team's training facility. The severity remains unclear, but this is certainly an issue that could sideline him for the first few weeks of the regular season. Lee likely wasn't on fantasy radars anyway, but in his presumed absence, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for increased roles behind Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.