Lee accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to Boston.

Lee suited up for just the third time in the past 13 games. It's been another season full of nothing for Lee, having scored double-digits only once thus far. He has played on just 19 occasions, averaging 3.3 points in 6.0 minutes per game.