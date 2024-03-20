Lee (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, and there's no timetable for his return.

The last substantial update from coach Frank Vogel came in mid-February, when he said Lee, who had meniscus surgery last October, has yet to resume on-court work. However, the Suns remained hopeful the veteran would return by the end of the regular season. The signing of Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day deal could be a sign that Phoenix is growing less optimistic about Lee suiting up this campaign. Last season, his first with the Suns, Lee averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 three-points and 1.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game across 74 appearances.