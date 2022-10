Lee contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 win over the Clippers.

Lee sunk a game-winning jumper to lead Phoenix over Dallas on Friday, logging 31 minutes and closing the contest in place of Chris Paul. With that recent context in mind, Lee shrinking to such a small role Sunday is indicative of serious volatility. He'll next take the court Tuesday versus the Warriors.