Lee supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 114-106 win over the Raptors.

Lee came off the bench and scored in double figures for the second time over his last four games and 17th time this season. The veteran guard is having a solid start to his first season in Phoenix and will likely continue garnering a solid role off the bench while Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) all remain out.