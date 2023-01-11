Lee had 22 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 win over Golden State.

Lee received his ring for winning last year's NBA Finals with the Warriors before the matchup and proceeded to play like a champion during the contest. The backup guard was aggressive early and often and was awarded with 14 trips to the free-throw line, which he took full advantage of. Lee's 22 points were a season high and marked his first 20-plus-point game of the campaign. He figures to continue seeing an increased role as long as Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot), Devin Booker (groin) and Landry Shamet (hip) are all out, but Lee's prolific production from Tuesday is likely unsustainable.