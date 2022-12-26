Lee finished with 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Lee came off the bench, but he quickly saw an increased role with Devin Booker aggravating his groin injury just four minutes into Sunday's contest. The undrafted guard out of Louisville finished with season highs in points and rebounds while playing his most minutes since the second game of the campaign. With Booker dealing with his injury, Lee's scored at least 10 points in three of his past four appearances and has averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.0 minutes during that stretch.