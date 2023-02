Lee will enter the first unit for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Lee will make his fifth appearance in the starting lineup this season with the newly acquired Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley unavailable and Devin Booker (groin) sidelined for the opening leg of the Suns' back-to-back set. In his first four games with the starters, Lee averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.9 minutes.