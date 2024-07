Lee (knee) and the Suns agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After missing the entire 2023-24 campaign with a knee injury, Lee will get another chance to prove his worth with the Suns. Back in 2022-23, Lee was a key rotation player for the Suns, averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers while hitting 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.