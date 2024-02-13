Head coach Frank Vogel said Monday that Lee (knee) has yet to resume on-court work, but the Suns remain hopeful that the 31-year-old will play before the end of the regular season, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "On track," Vogel said, in reference to Lee's recovery from the meniscus surgery he underwent in October. "Hopefully at some point towards the end of the regular season we can start talking about where he's at in terms of getting back on the floor."

The Suns aren't putting an official timeline on Lee making his 2023-24 season, but based on Vogel's comments, the veteran wing isn't on track to be available coming out of the All-Star break, and a mid-to-late March or early April return may be a more realistic target at this point. If Phoenix isn't dealing with any injuries to their other key guards or wings by the time Lee is ready to play, he'll likely find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot. In his first season with Phoenix in 2022-23, Lee appeared in 74 contests and averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.