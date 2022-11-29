Lee finished Monday's 122-117 victory over the Kings with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Lee came into the contest having failed to reach double-digit scoring in three straight contests, but he put an end to that streak with an efficient 15-point performance. As usual, the Louisville alum did much of his work from beyond the arc, and he's now converted at least one triple in 13 straight games. Lee is actually shooting better from three-point range (48.8 percent) than from the field overall (44.9 percent) this season.