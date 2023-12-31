Lee (knee) remains out with no timetable to return following late September surgery on his right meniscus, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lee underwent meniscus repair surgery in his right knee in the final week of September. Opting to repair his tissue as opposed to trimming the meniscus does come with a longer recovery window, and coach Frank Vogel noted Wednesday that Lee is still firmly in the rehab stage while doing "no on-court work" and being "a ways away" from returning to action. The 31-year-old is 13 weeks removed from being ruled out indefinitely, and he is best regarded as week-to-week until reports emerge of Lee ramping up activity.