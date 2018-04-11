House registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists during the Suns' season-ending 124-97 win at Dallas on Tuesday.

House concluded the regular season by scoring a total of 38 points over the final two games while adding 16 total assists. The second-year forward out of Texas A&M averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds across 23 games played during the 2017-18 campaign for the Suns