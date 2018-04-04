Suns' Danuel House: Another full stat line off bench
House registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.
The second-year wing once again parlayed a robust role off the bench into a strong all-around line. House has opened April by averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 31.0 minutes in his first two games. T.J. Warren (knee) potentially set to be shut down for what's left of the season, which would presumably continue to afford House a solid allotment of minutes.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...