House registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

The second-year wing once again parlayed a robust role off the bench into a strong all-around line. House has opened April by averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 31.0 minutes in his first two games. T.J. Warren (knee) potentially set to be shut down for what's left of the season, which would presumably continue to afford House a solid allotment of minutes.