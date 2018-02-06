Suns' Danuel House: Assigned to G-League
House was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
House has seen some extra run with the Suns over the last three games due to injuries, averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds across 10.0 minutes during that span. However, in what is likely an effort to save some days at the big league level, House will head back to the G-League considering his two-way contract designation. It's unclear exactly when he'll be brought back up, but even when he does, House shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.
