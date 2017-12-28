Suns' Danuel House: Assigned to G-League
House was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
House signed a two-way contract with the Suns at the start of December and has actually seen some run, averaging 12.7 minutes across seven games. However, he picked up a DNP-CD on Tuesday and will now head to the G-League in order to get some extra playing time and opportunities to work on his overall development. He'll remain off the fantasy radar for the time being.
Suns' Danuel House: Signs two-way deal with Suns•
Wizards' Danuel House: Waived by Washington•
Wizards' Danuel House: Assigned to D-League•
Wizards' Danuel House: Takes part in shootaround Tuesday•
Wizards' Danuel House: Will be reevaluated next week•
Wizards' Danuel House: Practices Thursday•
