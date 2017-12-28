House was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

House signed a two-way contract with the Suns at the start of December and has actually seen some run, averaging 12.7 minutes across seven games. However, he picked up a DNP-CD on Tuesday and will now head to the G-League in order to get some extra playing time and opportunities to work on his overall development. He'll remain off the fantasy radar for the time being.