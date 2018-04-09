House managed 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 45 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.

House drew a second straight start with Josh Jackson (quadriceps) sitting out and ended up compiling a career-best point total. The 24-year-old also paced the Suns in scoring on the night while hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the floor for the fourth time in the last five games. House had played sparingly this season prior to this current stretch, but he's flashed some solid scoring upside in three of those contests. With only one game remaining for Phoenix on Tuesday against the Mavericks, it's highly likely Jackson remains sidelined and House consequently draws one final turn with the first unit.