House has been assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

House has seen spot minutes with the Suns recently, playing in four of the team's past five contests and averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 11.3 minutes. But, with newly-acquired Elfrid Payton in the fold, the organization seems to believe there won't be a need for House at the NBA level for the time being.