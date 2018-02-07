Suns' Danuel House: Impressive night
House accounted for 30 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals during Tuesday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.
The former Texas A&M product provided another excellent all-around game Tuesday, reaching the 30-point mark for the second time this season. House is currently averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game throughout his first stint in the NBA G-League.
