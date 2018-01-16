Suns' Danuel House: Out Tuesday with illness
House has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
House fell ill at some point after Sunday's loss to the Pacers and didn't make the trip to Portland, as the Suns evidently wanted to give him some time off to recuperate. The second-year swingman could rejoin the team in Denver ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets, but his absence Tuesday could loom large with fellow small forwards T.J. Warren (back) and Josh Jackson (hip) listed as questionable. Jackson seems more likely of the two to play and could be in store for a huge workload, making him an appealing DFS target.
