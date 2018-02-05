House posted five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block across 11 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.

That's three straight appearances for two-way contract player House. The young Suns roster is certainly in flux as the losses start to mount. In 24 games with the Northern Arizona Suns, House averaged 18.9 points per game. Replicating that type of scoring with the parent club will be difficult with Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels ahead of him on Phoenix's shooting guard depth chart.