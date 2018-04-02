House had 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to Golden State.

House played a career-high 34 minutes Sunday, also posting career-highs in scoring, assists, and blocks. The Suns are going to try and have a look at what they have with their younger players and while House doesn't possess a lot of upside at this stage, keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.