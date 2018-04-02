Suns' Danuel House: Plays a whopping 34 minutes Sunday
House had 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to Golden State.
House played a career-high 34 minutes Sunday, also posting career-highs in scoring, assists, and blocks. The Suns are going to try and have a look at what they have with their younger players and while House doesn't possess a lot of upside at this stage, keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...