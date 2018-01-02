House was recalled from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns and will be with Phoenix for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic republic.

House has appeared in seven games with Phoenix this season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds across 12.7 minutes per game. He's played a more significant role in the G-League, where he sees 31.6 minutes per game and averages 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals.