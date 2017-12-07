Suns' Danuel House: Signs two-way deal with Suns
House will sign a two-way contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Suns recently converted former two-way guy Mike James into a regular contract, which opened up a spot for House to join Phoenix. House played just one game last season with the Wizards and was unable to find a team following training camp this summer, so he's been playing for Rio Grande Valley of the G-League most recently. In 15 games with Rio Grande Valley, House averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.6 minutes. In signing a two-way contract with the Suns, House will spend the majority of his time in the G-League, as he can only be with Phoenix for a maximum of 45 days. That should keep him off the fantasy radar.
