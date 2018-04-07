Suns' Danuel House: Starting Friday vs. New Orleans
House will start during Friday's contest against the Pelicans.
With the Suns down a myriad of backcourt options, coach Jay Triano will insert House into the starting lineup. He's been productive as of late, averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.0 minutes over the past three games.
