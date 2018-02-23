Play

House's two-way contract with the Suns expired on Friday, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

House signed the two-way pact in December, but he'll now return to the G-League with his 45 days of NBA service time expired. The former Texas A&M standout will likely remain with the Northern Arizona Suns through the end of the G-League season, at which point he could potentially rejoin the Suns for the final few weeks of the NBA season. Either way, House shouldn't be on most fantasy owners' radars.

