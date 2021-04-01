Saric supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Bulls.

After scoring 20 points on just eight field-goal attempts the day prior, Saric had another efficient effort Wednesday. He's scored in double-digits two games in a row after scoring in single-digits for eight straight contests. Saric seems to have settled into a role that fits him with the 33-14 Suns. In 18.6 minutes per game, he's averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.