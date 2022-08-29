Saric played 19 minutes for the Croatian National Team during EuroBasket pre-qualifiers on Sunday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right meniscus in May after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. It's an extremely encouraging sign to see the 28-year-old back on the court in live action, and he should be full go for the Suns during training camp, where he'll look to reclaim his role as the top backup big man behind Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder. Per Olson, the veteran forward tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during the contest.